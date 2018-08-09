TV The Dos and Don’ts of the Perfect Bachelorette Party If We've Learned Anything from Bachelorette Weekend So Far... by CMT.com Staff 16m ago What happens on your bachelorette weekend stays on your bachelorette weekend, isn’t that how the saying goes? Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> via GIPHY Uh-huh. Unless, of course, you break the law or all moral codes, in which case we’ve got a few pointers to ensure what happens on your bachelorette party keeps you out of jail and doesn’t embarrass your entire family too much. Now these are very important, baches, so listen up. DO: Respect Law Enforcement Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> via GIPHY Right, Robbie? Seriously: you must respect. DON’T: Invite the Guys Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> via GIPHY Unless they’re going to carry you around like this all weekend. DO: Obey Traffic Laws Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> via GIPHY Broach, we’re talking to you, girl. DON’T: Wear White Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> via GIPHY Save it for the big day, where beer, champagne, and wine will be served in a much more controlled environment. DO: Have a good time Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> via GIPHY But try to make it to the bathroom, for everyone’s sake…a wall is fine, too. We don’t judge. And don’t forget, y’all…it’s a jungle out there. Be careful. Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> via GIPHY Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> An all-new Bachelorette Weekend airs tonight (April 9) at 11 PM Eastern on CMT. CMT.com Staff CMT News about FAQ/Help CMT App CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices facebook Twitter Instagram © 2018 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.