Bachelorette Weekend Recap: Season 1, Episode 2

Well, last night escalated quickly…
Episode Two of Bachelorette Weekend brought a dual bachelor/bachelorette party and a little bit of tension with groom Alan and his boys, who really just wanted to be on Broadway tearin’ it up instead of fancy dining (and that’s okay).
And just when you thought the boys would be the ones making noise, enter Alan’s bride Pamela and her ladies, who definitely didn’t hold back while they painted the town (brace yourselves for this one.)
Body shots, bonding, and a few tears…here are the best moments from episode two.
-
Have a Little Fun
Yes, Alan. Yes you are.
Let the Tears Flow
And then you will cry with your boys and it was actually such a sweet moment.
Whiskey River Take My Mind
Oh and it did.
Meanwhile, Downtown…
Girls really do just wanna have fun…
Body Talk
And take body shots…
Dancing in the Dark
And dance with strangers. Okay, kiss strangers. (Fun fact: this dude gets arrested)
Save A Horse…
And ride mechanical bulls… and skip out on tabs, too, apparently…
Just Walk Away
Yeah, and you owe $490 in nachos and beer, Alan.
All You Need Is…
-