Bachelorette Weekend Recap: Season 1, Episode 2

A Dual Bachelorette and Bachelor Party Presents a Challenge…
Well, last night escalated quickly…

Episode Two of Bachelorette Weekend brought a dual bachelor/bachelorette party and a little bit of tension with groom Alan and his boys, who really just wanted to be on Broadway tearin’ it up instead of fancy dining (and that’s okay).

And just when you thought the boys would be the ones making noise, enter Alan’s bride Pamela and her ladies, who definitely didn’t hold back while they painted the town (brace yourselves for this one.)

Body shots, bonding, and a few tears…here are the best moments from episode two.

  1. Have a Little Fun

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Yes, Alan. Yes you are.

  2. Let the Tears Flow

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    And then you will cry with your boys and it was actually such a sweet moment.

  3. Whiskey River Take My Mind

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Oh and it did.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  4. Meanwhile, Downtown…

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Girls really do just wanna have fun…

  5. Body Talk

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    And take body shots…

  6. Dancing in the Dark

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    And dance with strangers. Okay, kiss strangers. (Fun fact: this dude gets arrested)

  7. Save A Horse…

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    And ride mechanical bulls… and skip out on tabs, too, apparently…

  8. Just Walk Away

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Yeah, and you owe $490 in nachos and beer, Alan.

  9. All You Need Is…

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    But there’s nothing love can’t conquer. Just look at these two.

