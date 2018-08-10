Bachelorette Weekend Recap: Season 1, Episode 2

Well, last night escalated quickly…

Episode Two of Bachelorette Weekend brought a dual bachelor/bachelorette party and a little bit of tension with groom Alan and his boys, who really just wanted to be on Broadway tearin’ it up instead of fancy dining (and that’s okay).

And just when you thought the boys would be the ones making noise, enter Alan’s bride Pamela and her ladies, who definitely didn’t hold back while they painted the town (brace yourselves for this one.)

Body shots, bonding, and a few tears…here are the best moments from episode two.