Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It was kind of a big weekend, for a lot of little reasons. It seemed like country stars were celebrating all of their babies, whether those babies were turning one or 20.

Like Faith Hill singing “Tiny Dancer” (Elton John’s version, not her husband’s) with her daughter Maggie for her 20th with Tim McGraw getting in on that birthday love, too; Luke Bryan taking a turn on his redneck slip ’n slide for his son Tate’s 8th, and Thomas Rhett sharing a picture of his sweet baby girl Ada on her 1st. And even though Jason Aldean’s baby won’t arrive for months, he and his family posted a video from their backyard gender reveal (and it’s a girl), LOCASH’s Preston Rust brought home a Legend, and friends of one of the Pistol Annies — Angaleena Presley — shared the news that she is pregnant with her first baby.

Elsewhere in country news, Brad Paisley was the one in nine million viewers who finally asked two Boston cops to join him onstage, Carrie Underwood was happy to be nestled among the Oaks, Kacey Musgraves had all the feels for her husband’s vinyl, Brett Eldredge asked more than a million followers if they wanted to go off-roading, and Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini almost broke the internet with an old-timey western photobooth photo.

Happy 20th “Mags-a-Million” Your sisters, your mom and I are all so proud of the young woman you have become; the issues that you stand for and the respect that you have for yourself and the people around you. Love you Maggie! pic.twitter.com/slByKlb9Wu — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 12, 2018

Saw these two Boston Officers on instagram singing in their squad car. Invited them to sing here in MA tonight…and Wow! @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/AUNySmh7WU — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 12, 2018

*WIFE BONER* Got to hear my husband’s SPECTACULAR new record tonight on vinyl for the 1st time. Y’ALL AIN’T EVEN READY. So proud of you @RustonKelly pic.twitter.com/FDpIW4bMqB — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 11, 2018

You wanna go off roading? pic.twitter.com/wOrGfUs23X — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) August 10, 2018