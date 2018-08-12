Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
It was kind of a big weekend, for a lot of little reasons. It seemed like country stars were celebrating all of their babies, whether those babies were turning one or 20.

Like Faith Hill singing “Tiny Dancer” (Elton John’s version, not her husband’s) with her daughter Maggie for her 20th with Tim McGraw getting in on that birthday love, too; Luke Bryan taking a turn on his redneck slip ’n slide for his son Tate’s 8th, and Thomas Rhett sharing a picture of his sweet baby girl Ada on her 1st. And even though Jason Aldean’s baby won’t arrive for months, he and his family posted a video from their backyard gender reveal (and it’s a girl), LOCASH’s Preston Rust brought home a Legend, and friends of one of the Pistol Annies — Angaleena Presley — shared the news that she is pregnant with her first baby.

Elsewhere in country news, Brad Paisley was the one in nine million viewers who finally asked two Boston cops to join him onstage, Carrie Underwood was happy to be nestled among the Oaks, Kacey Musgraves had all the feels for her husband’s vinyl, Brett Eldredge asked more than a million followers if they wanted to go off-roading, and Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini almost broke the internet with an old-timey western photobooth photo.

Happy 1st birthday sweet baby girl! I love you so much it hurts

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

