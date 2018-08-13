Craig Morgan Awards Four Scholarships in Son’s Name

College students from all over Tennessee are helping country star Craig Morgan honor the legacy of his late son Jerry.

Emily Beard (Union University), Zachary Benson (Trevecca University), Noah Edmisson (Nashville State) and Darius Melchior (East Tennessee State University) have each been awarded the 2018 Jerry Greer Memorial Scholarship.

After losing their 19-year-old son, Jerry in a Kentucky Lake tubing accident in 2016, Morgan and his wife Karen set up the scholarship as a memorial to honor Jerry: his energy, his athleticism and his love of life. The Jerry Greer Memorial Scholarship makes it possible for college-bound athletes in Dickson County — those with dyslexia and other learning differences — to celebrate Jerry’s life through the pursuit of a college education.

At the time of Greer’s death, Morgan took to social media to thank the family’s supporters during the tragic time. “Jerry may be gone from this earth, and we will miss him every day, but his spirit will live on in our hearts. We will find peace knowing that God has a bigger plan and that one day, we’ll be reunited with him again in Heaven,” Morgan wrote at the time.

Applications for next year’s scholarships are being accepted through March 31. Email morganfarms13@gmail.com for details, or visit Morgan Farms at 134 N. Main St. in Dickson. Preference will be given to student-athletes with dyslexia.

Donations to the Jerry Greer Memorial Scholarship fund may be sent to Tri-Star Bank 719 East College St., Dickson, TN 37055.

Morgan, Emily Beard, Darius Melchior and Karen Greer



Zachary Benson and Morgan



Greer, Noah Emisson, Morgan and Wade Daniel

