Martina McBride Details Holiday Album and Tour

Martina McBride will ring in the 2018 holiday season with a new Christmas album and the return of the Joy of Christmas Tour.

Available Oct. 19, McBride’s nine-song It’s the Holiday Season features more than 40 world-class musicians, giving a new spin on Christmas favorites. Recorded at the famed Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and Blackbird Studios in Nashville, the release follows McBride’s 1998 multiplatinum, White Christmas.

She will support the album with the Joy of Christmas Tour launching Nov. 23 in Biloxi, Miss. The two-week run will have McBride performing with local orchestras and includes three nights at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Her second cookbook, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, arrives Oct. 30 and features approximately 300 pages of family recipes and new culinary delights from her home kitchen. An eight-city book tour launches Oct. 13 at the New York City Wine & Food Festival and wraps Dec. 3 in Atlanta, Ga.

Here is the complete list of dates for McBride’s the Joy of Christmas Tour:

Nov. 23: Biloxi, MS

Nov. 24: Jacksonville, FL

Nov. 25: Charlotte, NC

Nov. 29: Nashville, TN

Nov. 30: Nashville, TN

Dec. 1: Nashville, TN

Dec. 4: Atlanta, GA

Dec. 6: Kansas City, MO

Dec. 7: Dallas, TX

Dec. 8: Sugar Land, TX