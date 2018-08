LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell and Eric Steedly will launch their first headlining tour as major label musicians on Oct. 24 in Columbia, Mo. with Travis Denning.

The upcoming Hallelujah Nights tour will hit 14 cities and have the band playing its breakout album in full. Tickets go on sale Friday (Aug. 17) through the band’s website.



“This is a brand-new show we’ve put together for our fans, and it will be the first time we get to play Hallelujah Nights in its entirety,” Lancaster says in a press release. “This year has been full of so many incredible firsts for us, and we’ve learned so much out on the road about ourselves and about what our people want and expect from us. We can’t wait to play these songs and share their stories from front to back that represent the core of LANCO.”

LANCO resumes performances on Dierks Bentley’s Mountain Hight Tour on Aug. 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here is a complete list of dates for LANCO’s Hallelujah Nights tour:

Oct. 24: Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

Oct. 25: Sioux Falls, SD – The District

Oct. 26: Clive, IA – 7 Flags Event Center

Nov. 1: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Nov. 2: Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

Nov. 3: Rochester, NY – Anthology

Nov. 8: Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Nov. 9: North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Nov. 10: Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Nov. 17: Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Nov. 18: Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Nov. 30: Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Dec. 6: Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Dec. 7: Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom