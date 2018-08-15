Music

Baby Annie Will Make Debut in January

Lori McKenna's Mom-spiration for Expectant Parents Angaleena Presley and Jordan Powell
by 1h ago

We may not know exactly when the Pistol Annies — the highly revered girl group of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — will release new music, but we do know when the band’s latest baby will arrive.

Presley and her husband Jordan Powell (one of Lambert’s first tour managers) announced her pregnancy at one of Lambert’s recent shows in Dallas. In a separate press release, she revealed she’s due in January.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.