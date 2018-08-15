Baby Annie Will Make Debut in January

</noscript> </div>

And Presley’s 11-year-old son Jed from a previous relationship is excited to be a big brother, Presley shared.

“A long time ago, Lori McKenna, one of my favorite artist/songwriter moms, told me it would be easier to have another one when my first one was old enough to babysit. I guess I took that to heart,” she said.

Presley has her own solo album Wrangled out now, and has been busy with Monroe and Lambert finishing up their third Pistol Annies album after a long hiatus. The girl-group’s first two albums — Hell on Heels in 2011 and Annie Up in 2013 — garnered Dixie-Chicks-like attention, and the band’s been teasing about new music ever since.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




