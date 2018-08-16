Shania Twain’s Now Tour By the Numbers

Shania Twain is having a moment with one of the year’s most theatrical country tours. Her Now Tour visits Brazil next for a performance at Festa do Peão de Barretos on Saturday (Aug. 18).
Here is a breakdown of the big math behind Twain’s Now tour:
16 and 4: Countries and continents the tour will visit, respectively.
7: Number of costume changes featuring ensembles designed by the fabulous Glynda Conway.
800: Pounds her “flying” guitar case weighs.
160,000: Pounds the concert stage weighs.
5: Automated video cubes with 360-screens.
105: Decibels the sound system can emit.
6: Dancers who interpret Twain’s famous songs night after night.
15: Number of choreography routines executed each show.
42: Number of instruments played during each show.
300: Number of lighting fixtures to illuminate the stage.
10: Buses to haul the band and crew in and out of shows.
16: Trucks to haul the equipment from gig to gig in North America.
18: Trucks to haul equipment from country to country in Europe.
76: Number of arenas the tour will visit by the Dec. 23 finale in New Zealand.
132: Members of the touring crew including stagehands and drivers.
76: Number of local riggers hired to load in the entire production.
105: Number of local riggers hired to loud out the production after each show.