Country Stars React to Aretha Franklin’s Passing

Like a true Queen, Aretha Franklin was always inspiring others. She’d been doing so since she made her debut in the mid-1960s. She was the reason Kelly Clarkson started singing the way she does. She taught Martina McBride where to take a song. She influenced Reba. And her music will live forever for Travis Tritt.

As word of Franklin’s passing spread, nearly everyone in the the country community — women, men, rookies and legends — had something to say on social media about how the soul singer touched their lives. While some had never met Franklin, some country stars were able to share memories of the time they’d spent with her, both on stage and off.

Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach. She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoul — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 16, 2018

The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/R2lxjXwDO8 — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 16, 2018

I’ve had so many influences in my life, and one of them is the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, Aretha. I’ll sing this one for you. https://t.co/GcwwWioHsl — Reba (@reba) August 16, 2018

Praying and putting out all my good energy out there for the Queen of Soul @ArethaFranklin she has been a daily inspiration to me as a singer. To be that open channel. To let the music flow through me. To always just know where to go and where to take a song. Brilliant. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) August 15, 2018

An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤️https://t.co/BQBtdPuoZO — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice ever! Sending love and prayers to @ArethaFranklin family, friends and fans. Her music will live forever. RIP https://t.co/KiOR63E5Iw — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) August 16, 2018

Rest in Peace, sweet Aretha #QueenOfSoul. We loved you and your music oh so much. An absolute legend that can never be replaced! pic.twitter.com/XwGjk2iLw8 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 16, 2018

Sending my love and prayers to the family and friends of the incomparably influential Aretha Franklin. Her legacy will live on forever. https://t.co/aNb6RWhdl9 — Jo Dee Messina (@jodeemessina) August 16, 2018

vhttps://twitter.com/CassadeePope/status/1030098619989483521

Some singers you hear and think, ‘yeah, I can do some of that.’ Others you hear and think, ‘NO WAY. I’m not touching that shit.’ Thanks Aretha Franklin for a whole mess of shit we can’t touch. pic.twitter.com/WfuCGjhKrO — Will Hoge (@WillHoge) August 16, 2018