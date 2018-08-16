Music

Country Stars React to Aretha Franklin’s Passing

Singing the Queen of Soul's Praises
by

Like a true Queen, Aretha Franklin was always inspiring others. She’d been doing so since she made her debut in the mid-1960s. She was the reason Kelly Clarkson started singing the way she does. She taught Martina McBride where to take a song. She influenced Reba. And her music will live forever for Travis Tritt.

As word of Franklin’s passing spread, nearly everyone in the the country community — women, men, rookies and legends — had something to say on social media about how the soul singer touched their lives. While some had never met Franklin, some country stars were able to share memories of the time they’d spent with her, both on stage and off.

vhttps://twitter.com/CassadeePope/status/1030098619989483521

