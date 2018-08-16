Even More Bachelorette Dos and Don’ts for Your Perfect Party

It can get overwhelming, planning the perfect bachelorette party, and we totally get that. Fortunately, our friends at Bachelorette Weekend are back and prepared to dish even more “Dos and Don’ts” to keep you and your crew in check during your big weekend.

And bad news: that might mean leaving mom out of the crew for this trip (she can’t unsee any of your drunken shenanigans, just remember that…)

But absolutely bring along a Dolly Parton drag queen.



