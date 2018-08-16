How To Rock The Hair of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

</noscript> </div>

via GIPHY

Yes, honey. YES.

Last week, we learned how to get the signature “DCC” makeup look thanks to a video tutorial with makeup artist Peggy Segundo.

This week, we’re learning all about that special “Texas Tease” of a hairdo the beauties of the Lone Star state and the DCC crew does best. Hairstylist Marshall Hatley goes to work on dancer Taylor to breathe new life and bounce into her hair with the perfect cut and color that will have her ready for the field.

And Director Kelli Finglass approves, y’all. We’re booking our next hair appointment right now…