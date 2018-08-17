How Keith Urban Next-Leveled Jillian Jacqueline’s Song

Keith Urban seems to be so in love with country music, that he wants to sing all the songs. Even the ones that aren’t his. Could that be how he ended up backing Jillian Jacqueline — with vocals and guitar — on her new song “If I Were You”?

So far, Jacqueline hasn’t told the story about how she managed to get Urban to collaborate with her. But she is sharing how much she loves the outcome.

“I couldn’t wait to share this song. I wrote it — with Sarah Buxton and Jordan Reynolds — about meeting and falling for someone new very soon after a heartbreak and feeling unprepared to love again,” Jacqueline said in a press release. Buxton has penned all kinds of country hits, including Urban’s “Stupid Boy” in 2006 and his “Put You in a Song” in 2010.

When Jacqueline wrote this one, she said, it already very personal and bittersweet for a lot of reasons. And adding Urban just made it that much better.

“The song was very real to me when I wrote it, and is now one of the most special songs of my career because Keith is part of it with me. His voice and guitar playing took this song to the next level,” she said, “and I am so proud of it.”

The song is the lead single from her upcoming SIDE B EP.

Jacqueline will be on the road for the remainder of this year, opening for Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris and Kip Moore. After that, who knows? Maybe she’ll join Urban on tour in 2019.