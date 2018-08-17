TV

Bachelorette Weekend: Recap, Season 1, Episode 3

The United States...of Britney.
God Bless America…and the United States of Britney if this bachelorette has her way.

Last night on an all-new episode of Bachelorette Weekend, the team meets their biggest party yet: a very patriotic, high-maintenance bride-to-be (her words, not ours) and her thirteen best gals.

Yes, you read that right: THIRTEEN.

Meanwhile, Nicole has her own love life to worry about–Robbie sends her on a blind date.

Buckle up, it gets real.

  1. Money, Money, Money

    Robbie is worried about the company’s financial situation, and you know? We get that. Being the boss ain’t easy.

  2. United States of Britney

    But we can’t focus on that. Bachelorette Britney is on the way. And we can’t wait, girl.

  3. Woooooo!

    But she and the girls already got the party started…and so it begins.

  4. Oh, Desiree

    We have a new term: Maid of Honor Zilla. (Again, her words not ours.)

  5. That you, Cupid?

    Nicole’s blind date is…interesting. We’re reserving our judgment on this one…for now.

  6. GO PREDS!

    The hockey jersey was the perfect touch. Well done, Robbie.

  7. The Nose Plug

    And this is the moment where we realize that our girl Britney is fading…

  8. The MVP

    Liz, you cleaned up so much vomit this weekend, you deserve a double bonus, you champ.

  9. TEN. STARS.

    Overall, everyone survived and had a big time. Well done, team.

  10. America!

    Yeah, baby.

