Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
Let’s do a little throwback to this past weekend, shall we? Things got very, very interesting; like when Kelsea Ballerini basically took over for Karamo Brown, the culture guy on Queer Eye.

She posted a picture (without much of an explanation, by the way) with the other four cast members joking that she had a new band, honey. Her husband Morgan Evans also had a busy weekend on the Keith Urban tour, and a surprise visit from his wife.

Also, Little Big Town made a big little visit with Ryan Seacrest’s foundation, Maren Morris sang a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, Tim McGraw had a boys (and bulls) night, Darius Rucker had a good excuse for his wardrobe, Jake Owen made friends of his fans, Brothers Osborne pulled the old switcheroo with some famous granite, and Chris Young perfected the art of the dog selfie.

All hail Queen Aretha. Loved singing this this weekend.

Brought a few new buds on stage last night because ya know what Saturday’s are for ….

Mount Rushmore was breathtaking.

‪Just hangin with @porterthedog … who is cheesin big time ‬

