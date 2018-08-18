Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Let’s do a little throwback to this past weekend, shall we? Things got very, very interesting; like when Kelsea Ballerini basically took over for Karamo Brown, the culture guy on Queer Eye.

She posted a picture (without much of an explanation, by the way) with the other four cast members joking that she had a new band, honey. Her husband Morgan Evans also had a busy weekend on the Keith Urban tour, and a surprise visit from his wife.

Also, Little Big Town made a big little visit with Ryan Seacrest’s foundation, Maren Morris sang a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, Tim McGraw had a boys (and bulls) night, Darius Rucker had a good excuse for his wardrobe, Jake Owen made friends of his fans, Brothers Osborne pulled the old switcheroo with some famous granite, and Chris Young perfected the art of the dog selfie.

Big shout out to @RyanFoundation for having us yesterday in Philly. Sending love to all the sweet kiddos & families keeping the faith and staying strong. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BEexJEj0ns — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 20, 2018

Great time hanging out with my brother in law and my nephews tonight!! Thanx PBR! pic.twitter.com/84CUJXSLIb — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 19, 2018

I lost a dog gone bet!! Hahahahahhhaha!!! https://t.co/6SWGeaPzk7 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 19, 2018

Mount Rushmore was breathtaking. A post shared by Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) on Aug 19, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT