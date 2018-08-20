Up Next on Miranda Lambert’s To-Do List

If all of your dreams came true, would you just sit back and kind of rest on your laurels? Or would you just dream new dreams and reach for higher heights? If you are Miranda Lambert, you’d keep building a longer to-do list and try to learn a few new things.

In a new interview with Time magazine, Lambert opened up about the one skill she feels that she hasn’t quite mastered.

“My focus is starting to head toward more storytelling. I spent the last 11 or 12 years writing about my life, and that’s gotten me here. But some of my favorite singer-songwriters write from character perspectives,” Lambert explained. “It’s really hard for me, so I’m going to work on that.”

While her storytelling craft may start to change, one thing that never will is how she pours herself a cup of ambition every day, thanks to some Dolly Parton wisdom.

“When I met Dolly, the overall message was, ‘Keep going. You do you. Believe in what you believe in and don’t take no.’ That’s how I’ve always lived, but it was so nice to have someone like her reassure me of that,” she said.

The Q&A also has Lambert sharing her thoughts on the gender shift she thinks she sees coming in country music. When she and Carrie Underwood were making their mark on country radio, she said, they had a whole generation of women who’d blazed that trail (just like she sings in her “Keeper of the Flame”). Then there was a shift towards playing more men and fewer women.

“Over the past three or four years, it has been very male-driven. But I feel like it’s starting to shift and people are starting to pay attention to women again, which is great, because I think it should be a good balance,” she said. “Women want to hear women because we want to know we’re not alone in all of our issues, you know? I mean, I do.

“I want to feel like someone’s telling my story.”



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



