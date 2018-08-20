Craig Morgan’s Foundation Announces Special Updated Mission

As the needs of his community shift, so will the priorities of Craig Morgan’s Foundation. That you can count on; because his No. 1 mission is to continue to seek meaningful solutions to issues in his native Dickson County, Tenn.

The country star recently announced that his Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation (DCCMF) would be updating its mission to serve the foster care system countywide through fundraising that supports the needs identified by Dickson’s Department of Children’s Services and Child Advocacy Center.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen the needs in our community change, and so we are adapting the mission of the Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation to better serve the children and foster families within Dickson County,” Morgan said in a statement.

And the foundation got to work quickly by hosting a special back-to-school event for children in foster care where 75 students received a new backpack, $100 in free school supplies from Wal-Mart and a gift card for new shoes from Hibbett Sports. Craig and his wife Karen, along with foundation board members were on hand to surprise the kids.

Of course, Morgan sang for the crowd and you know they just loved it.

And he did, too. After all, this is a very precious and personal cause for Morgan. His late son Jerry came to Morgan and his wife at the age of two-and-a-half, through the foster system. Ever since Morgan and his family have abided by the simple and meaningful motto: H.A.P.I. — Have a Positive Impact.

And boy have they lived up to their mission so far. What an amazing family.

Morgan will be announcing future opportunities and events to support foster children in the area very soon.