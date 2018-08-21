Devin Dawson Plans to Stray Off Course

Taking the road less traveled by really does make all the difference — those are Robert Frost’s words, not ours, but they do ring true, especially for Devin Dawson.

The singer-songwriter’s out-of-the-box approach to his artistry makes him a dark horse on Music Row. It also made for a very appropriate title to his debut record released on Warner Nashville.

In keeping with the theme of clever titles, the country star just announced his first-ever headlining tour, The Stray Off Course Tour, which is both a great name and a great plan.

Warner Nashville

The eight-show run launches Nov. 1 in Columbia, S.C. and comes fresh off performances on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul tour and shows with his labelmate, Brett Eldredge.

As for the special guests on the tour, well, they’ve yet to be announced. But we know Dawson has something cool for us waiting in the wings.

Dawson recently released the official video for his latest single “Asking for a Friend,” which follows the same black-and-white, film noir stylings as his first video for “All On Me,” and definitely sets him apart in any crowd.



