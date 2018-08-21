The Three Rules of His Nashville Home

Jay DeMarcus Says It’s Not All About Cowboy Hats

In my next life, I want to come back as one of Jay DeMarcus’ kids.

In the new issue of People, Rascal Flatts’ DeMarcus doles out a few of his family’s house rules.

1. Get right with God (“I was raised in church, and we let our kids know who Jesus is,” he says.).

2. Mind your manners (Yes or no answers aren’t enough. There should always be a “sir” or “ma’am” added on.).

3. No bow, no go. (That one is specifically for DeMarcus’ daughter Madeline. “My rule is no bow, no go,” says DeMarcus’ wife Allison. “Madeline has to wear a bow. She’s 7, and it’s the South.”

And while it’s not technically a house rule, I just really loved the way DeMarcus defined what a country life is, and what it isn’t. “Living country is more about your values and beliefs than cowboy hats or living on a farm,” he said.

Rascal Flatts’ next tour stop is on Oklahoma on Thursday (Aug. 23).



