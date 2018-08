Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Continues Reign as Top Album

Jason Aldean Racks Up 20th No. 1 Single with “Drowns the Whiskey”

With “Drowns the Whiskey,” his duet with Miranda Lambert, ascending to the peak of Billboard’s country airplay chart this week, Jason Aldean now claims his 20th No. 1 single. This particularly doleful ditty completes it march upward after a 15-week climb.

On the albums side, Luke Combs’ This One’s for You continues to occupy the top spot, which it reclaimed last week.



It’s slim pickings as far as fresh music goes — just two new songs and one new album. Chase Rice boasts the highest debuting song with “Eyes on You,” which bows in at No. 54, while Rachel Wammack’s “Damage” comes aboard at No. 60. Danielle Bradbery’s pairing with Thomas Rhett — “Goodbye Summer” — re-enters the chart at No. 58.

After a four-year absence from Billboard’s country albums chart, Shooter Jennings is back with Shooter, red-carpeting at No. 42.

Trooping in directly behind “Drowns the Whiskey” in the Top 5 songs array are Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” Morgan Evans’ “Kiss Somebody,” Rhett’s “Life Changes” and Kenny Chesney’s “Get Along,” in that order.

Brett Young’s “Mercy,” last week’s top song, now stands at No. 6.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are Aldean’s Rearview Town, Chesney’s Songs for the Saints, and the self-titled collections Dan + Shay and Kane Brown.

