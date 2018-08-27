Music

Ten CMT Must-See Indies You Need to Know

These Rising Artists Are the Sound of Tomorrow
by 2h ago

CMT’s new Must-See Indies list gives the spotlight to 10 rising artists influencing the music of tomorrow. The inaugural video collection highlights works by Hank Williams, Jr.’s son, two Kentucky natives and a few members members of CMT’s Next Women of Country program.

Sam Williams, “The Lost Grandchild’s Plea”

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.