Gretchen Wilson Arrested in Connecticut

Charged with Breach of Peace After a Minor Disturbance on an Incoming Flight

Gretchen Wilson was arrested at a Connecticut airport and charged with breach of peace following a minor disturbance on an incoming flight. According to the Associated Press, the arrest happened Tuesday (Aug. 21) just after 7 p.m. at the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn.

State police say while talking to Wilson she “became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance.” The Grammy winner, 45, was taken into custody, and bail was set at $1,000. She is expected in court today (Aug. 22).

Wilson was in Connecticut to perform at an invitation-only show on today at the Mohegan Sun casino.

Wilson has released eight albums including her 2004 debut Redneck Woman. She is a 10-time Grammy nominee, having won best female country vocal performance for the album’s title track hit at the 2004 awards. Her latest album, Ready to Get Rowdy, was released in June 2017.