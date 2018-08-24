Dierks Bentley: “Like God Pressed His Hand Down”

Dierks Bentley deserves a lot of credit for the upcoming Seven Peaks Festival.

He says that he built this festival from scratch. “I always wanted to have my own festival. I love different types of country music, I love bluegrass, I love ’90s country music. And I love Colorado. I just made a record in Colorado, so the timing was great,” Bentley told CMT Hot 20 Countdown.

But he’s not the only one who helped put the three-day camping and concerting event together. Bentley had a collaborator up high.

“We found a location that looks like God pressed His hand down and made a flat spot in between these seven 14,000 foot mountains,” he said, with an absolute reverence to the maker of Buena Vista, Colorado.

Bentley also revealed his plans for sharing the stages at the fest. “I plan on singing with everyone,” he said, “whether I’m invited or not. I want to be on every stage.”

Those stages include the main stage, which will be the setting for the Hot Country Night lineup on the first night of the fest. Bentley invited some of his favorites from the 90s, like Clint Black, Sawyer Brown, Terri Clark, and David Lee Murphy. (If I know Bentley, I bet he’ll want in on Black’s “A Better Man,” Sawyer Brown’s “Some Girls Do,” Clark’s “Better Things to Do,” and Murphy’s “Dust on the Bottle.”) Bentley has dubbed Friday as 90s Day, and encourages everyone to bring their best plaid shirts and mullets.

And I’m pretty sure Bentley turn up when other artists take that stage throughout the weekend, like Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury, Lucie Silvas, The Cadillac Three and Kiefer Sutherland.

There’s also going to be a Whiskey Row Stage, to showcase some newer artists Bentley handpicked: Abby Anderson, Boy Named Banjo, Brown & Gray, Cody Canada, Dillon Carmichael, Travis Denning, Walker McGuire, Mipso and Rapidgrass.

.@DierksBentley's hand picked Whiskey Row stage lineup is here! Head over to our website to learn more about the artists & see which days they are playing! https://t.co/2P05UB1JTr pic.twitter.com/sPxCXREadn — SevenPeaksFest (@SevenPeaksFest) August 7, 2018

And while it’s not technically a stage, there will be tunes every day at the Somewhere on a Beach party at the beach area by Base Camp South. And where there’s a beach — even a small one — you may find Bentley sippin’ something strong.

Bentley’s Seven Peaks is happening over the Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

