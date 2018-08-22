Music

Another Day, Another Party for Luke Combs

Singer Celebrates “One Number Away” with Co-writers
It’s just been one big celebration after another for Luke Combs.

First, there was his special appearance on the Grand Ole Opry Aug. 7 at which every songwriter of his first three hit singles performed with him.

Less than a week later, Sony, Combs’ record label, threw a monumental “platinum” bash to acknowledge his million-selling album — This One’s for You — and his million- and multimillion-selling singles — “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours” and “One Number Away.”

