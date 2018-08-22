TV

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor Talk Early Nashville Connections

CMT Crossroads Premieres Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET
No matter what they sing together, Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor have a natural musical telepathy based on their fast friendship that started in Nashville.

That musical connection is on full display in their CMT Crossroads performance of Trainor’s “Let You Be Right.” The hour-long concert special premieres Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

