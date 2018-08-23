Music

PHOTOS: Inside the 12th Annual ACM Honors

Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson and Sam Hunt Among 2018 Honorees
Some of country music’s biggest stars cleared everything in their calendars on Wednesday night (Aug. 22) to be at the 12th annual ACM Honors.

Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi hosted the event at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium where special honorees and off-camera winners from the 2018 ACM Awards were celebrated with special musical tributes and moments in the spotlight. Alaina and Pardi kicked off the night with a performance of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” in honor of the Cliffie Stone Icon honoree, Alan Jackson.

Rising artist and a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country program, Kassi Ashton performed “Body Like a Backroad” in tribute to Sam Hunt, who received the Gene Weed Milestone award. Joe Diffie performed “The Grand Tour” in tribute to the late Norro Wilson, a Poet’s award recipient.

Cam covered Buck Owens’ “Cryin’ Time” in tribute to the late Mickey & Chris Christensen and Eddie Miller, the recipients of the Mae Boren Axton Service award. Morgan Evans performed his song, “Things We Drink Too,” in tribute to his late manager Rob Potts (the Jim Reeves International award recipient).

Darius Rucker, the recipient of the Gary Haber Lifting Lives award, was saluted with an Old Crow Medicine Show performance of “Wagon Wheel.” Rhett Akins, the songwriter of the year, was honored with a medley of hits performed by Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip and Dustin Lynch.

Pardi performed “I Hold On” in tribute to Dierks Bentley, the recipient of the Merle Haggard Spirit award. Alaina, Deana Carter and Ashley McBryde performed a medley of “You & Tequila,” “Wrong Side of Memphis” and “Strawberry Wine” before presenting Matraca Berg with her Poet’s award. Chris Stapleton ended the night with a performance of “Here in the Real World” in tribute to Jackson.

A full list of industry and studio recording award winners can be found on the ACM’s website.

Enjoy scenes from Wednesday’s event:

  1. Dierks Bentley

  2. Lindsay Ell

  3. Kip Moore (l) and Cam

  4. Ryan Kinder

  5. Morgan Evans (l) and Kelsea Ballerini

  6. Cam

  7. Dierks Bentley, Bobby Bones and Joe Diffie

  8. Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio

  9. Dustin Lynch

  10. Alex Hopkins and Lauren Alaina

  11. Ashley McBryde

  12. Jimmie Allen

  13. Cam, Lauren Alaina and Lindsay Ell

  14. Kassi Ashton

  15. Dustin Lynch (l) and Kip Moore

  16. Jon Pardi (l) and Emmylou Harris

  17. Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins and Dallas Davidson

  18. Old Crow Medicne Show

  19. Dallas Davidson, Dustin Lynch and Ben Hayslip

  20. Sam Hunt and Jon Pardi

  21. Jon Pardi

  22. Chris Stapleton

  23. Lauren Alaina, Matraca Berg, Deana Carter and Ashley McBryde

