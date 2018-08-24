"Never Comin Down" Features His Old Mirror Ball Iceman

How Keith Urban Captured All the Feels of a Live Show

I don’t care who you are. It would be impossible to not have fun at a place that is both supper club and disco.

That’s the setting for Keith Urban’s new video for “Never Comin Down,” which makes sense for a song that’s all about how live music brings people together.

Urban wrote the song with Josh Kerr, James Abrahart and Shy Carter, and the video helps bring it to life.



And bonus points to Urban for playing his nearly vintage custom Telecaster in this. I talked to him about it more than nine years ago, and he told me it was inspired by the Mirror Ball Iceman Kiss' Paul Stanley played. Urban's intention, according to a press release, was to capture the energy and spirit of being at a show. "[Getting] lost in the music, along with everyone else that's there, whether you know them or not. That's the feeling that I wanted to capture in the video," Urban said. More bonus points to Urban for featuring a full country and western line-dancing segment in the video. Here's hoping Urban makes Nashville's Bridgestone Arena feel just like a disco — with line-dancing — on Friday night (Aug. 24) when his Graffiti U World Tour rolls through the Music City.




