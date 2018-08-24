Music

How Keith Urban Captured All the Feels of a Live Show

"Never Comin Down" Features His Old Mirror Ball Iceman


I don’t care who you are. It would be impossible to not have fun at a place that is both supper club and disco.

That’s the setting for Keith Urban’s new video for “Never Comin Down,” which makes sense for a song that’s all about how live music brings people together.

Urban wrote the song with Josh Kerr, James Abrahart and Shy Carter, and the video helps bring it to life.

