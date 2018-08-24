firekid’s “Boomerang” Featuring Rory Feek Captures Life in the Moment

The video and underlying message for firekid’s “Boomerang” featuring Rory Feek embodies the Feek family legacy of love overcoming adversity.

firekid is a duo comprised of Dillon Hodges and Rory’s daughter, vocalist Heidi Feek. Hodges originally wrote the song following an unexpected reunion with a stolen guitar, but the song took on another meaning after his ex-wife was tragically killed in a hit and run, just months after Heidi lost her mother, Joey Feek, following a highly publicized battle with cancer.

“I think sometimes it’s easier to express pain through music than just speaking it to one another,” Hodges tells CMT.com exclusively. “We’re both songwriters, and a lot of our co-writes were just therapy sessions to one another because we both lost somebody. Our creativity became very personal.”

“Boomerang” is one of firekid’s first releases from its upcoming four-song EP, XY, a collection out Sept. 14 that’s inspired by hip-hop production and ‘90s country songs.

The song also marks Rory’s return to the studio as a solo act after more than a decade as one-half of the Grammy-winning duo Joey + Rory. The Feeks have a long history with CMT. Joey + Rory was discovered on the network’s 2008 competition, Can You Duet?

“I just thought [the song] was so special, and it reminded me a lot of Joey and what we’ve been through,” Rory says. “And so, I just wanted to help them make a music video because we could. When they went in the studio to record the song, they asked me to come sing, and I hadn’t been in the studio in years; really since Joey and I were recording [Hymns That Are Important to Us] in 2015.”

With both Hodges and Feek emerging from divorce and grieving the death of loved ones, their intimate new video gives “Boomerang” a personal interpretation that’s full of hope. Interspersed between performance shots is family footage starring Joey and Hodges’ ex-wife when they were still alive.



"What we've always done is we've combined our art with our lives in the moment," Rory says. "My goal was to create something that will be a memory that they won't ever forget and then when it turned out that I was in it, it just made sense to have our whole family captured in this moment. "The last time we made a music video was summer 2013 when we made 'When I'm Gone.' So it's been five years, and that's been the same experience. I'm just as proud of this one because it captures where we all are in our hearts." For Heidi, she loves that "Boomerang" unified her family, and she hopes others connect with the song. "One of my favorite things about 'Boomerang' is when we were mixing the song itself, there was this one chorus where they couldn't get it to sound right. It was Dillon and dad singing together. And then they added my vocals to it, and it sounded great. And I just love that so much because it didn't sound right until all of us were singing together."




