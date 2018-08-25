Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

If you were in Nashville this weekend and didn’t see a huge show, were you even really there? The two huge shows — Keith Urban and Taylor Swift — were all anyone was talking about. Including Urban’s wife Nicole Kidman. First, she shared a fan-quality (grainy) photo of Urban from the side of the stage. Then she shared a photo from the moment when she found her way into the meet-and-greet at Swift’s show.

But not everyone was in the midst of an arena show. Margo Price took advantage of her acid trip by answering some fans’ questions, Brad Paisley went wine shopping and saw Kathie Lee Gifford there, Jake Owen declared his love for all kinds of kinds of music, Kelsea Ballerini took her dog for a swim, Lady Antebellum — and their kids — spent some time with the animals, Maren Morris let the world in on her private jokes with her husband, Thomas Rhett showed off his best tourist pose while he was in Italy, Carly Pearce’s Opry performance made her stop and smell the flowers, Brett Eldredge sang Edgar to sleep with some Judy Garland, Shania Twain showed off her kind of Vegas, Chris Janson collaborated with his baby girl, Memphis Aldean celebrated his big sister’s birthday, Morgan Evans got a special shout out from Reba, and Miranda Lambert made a collage of her favorite Bandwagon moments.

