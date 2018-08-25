Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

If you were in Nashville this weekend and didn’t see a huge show, were you even really there? The two huge shows — Keith Urban and Taylor Swift — were all anyone was talking about. Including Urban’s wife Nicole Kidman. First, she shared a fan-quality (grainy) photo of Urban from the side of the stage. Then she shared a photo from the moment when she found her way into the meet-and-greet at Swift’s show.

But not everyone was in the midst of an arena show. Margo Price took advantage of her acid trip by answering some fans’ questions, Brad Paisley went wine shopping and saw Kathie Lee Gifford there, Jake Owen declared his love for all kinds of kinds of music, Kelsea Ballerini took her dog for a swim, Lady Antebellum — and their kids — spent some time with the animals, Maren Morris let the world in on her private jokes with her husband, Thomas Rhett showed off his best tourist pose while he was in Italy, Carly Pearce’s Opry performance made her stop and smell the flowers, Brett Eldredge sang Edgar to sleep with some Judy Garland, Shania Twain showed off her kind of Vegas, Chris Janson collaborated with his baby girl, Memphis Aldean celebrated his big sister’s birthday, Morgan Evans got a special shout out from Reba, and Miranda Lambert made a collage of her favorite Bandwagon moments.

Watching Keith play guitar in Nashville❤️ A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT

I ate some acid last night and it hasn’t worn off yet… seems like a good time for a Q & A! Ask me anything for the next ten min and I’ll do my best to answer it. GO — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 25, 2018

At the end of the day, I’m just a guy that loves ALL kinds of music. From Chet Baker to Snoop Dogg to Mel Street to Bon Iver. If I play a song in my set other than my own, it’s because I’m inspired by that artist. Plain and simple. I don’t take myself too seriously. I enjoy life — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) August 24, 2018

thanks @telemitry for this photo #dadvibes A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

Walked into my dressing room at the @opry tonight and this… you're a dream @Michaelraymusic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GAf0yERtRt — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) August 26, 2018

Vegas Weekend! A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Aug 25, 2018 at 6:51am PDT

Just when I thought this week couldn’t get any better … thank you @reba , you are the sweetest and this means the world. pic.twitter.com/GA3eISR6Qq — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) August 25, 2018

#thebandwagontour This says it all. One of the most memorable tours of my life. Friends celebrating music together. Doesn’t get much better than that. Thanks to everyone who came out to see us! It means the world! See y’all down the road! pic.twitter.com/nrVuulrZNP — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 26, 2018