Bachelorette Weekend: Recap, Season 1, Episode 4

From Broadway to Lower Broadway... in the "Fun Bus."
From the stages of Broadway to the streets of Lower Broadway, bachelorette and NYC triple-threat Sydney and her performer gal pals are ready to venture down south for the party of her pre-nuptial dreams.

But it wouldn’t be a crazy weekend in Nashville without a few hiccups, naturally. And this weekend was stressful with a capital “S.”

The ball was dropped so many times that it was hard to keep up with who fumbled. But the “Fun Bus” saved the day–who would’ve guessed?!

Check out the highlights from episode four, and as always, give our regards to Broadway.

  1. Did I Do That?

    If this episode could be summed up in a single facial expression, it would be this one…

  2. You Dropped The Ball On Me

    Robbie forgets to tell the girls about the lodging situation and almost costs the company a good chunk of change…

  3. From Broadway to Lower Broadway

    But, the team got it together just in time for the girls to arrive. You knew this was going to be fun from the moment they landed.

  4. …Uh-Oh

    No limo, no gluten-free snacks, no spa day… when chaos happens, you have to call everyone, right Liz?

  5. Boot Scootin’ Boogie

    But once the “Fun Bus” saved the day, we got to see these girls in their element–dancing.

  6. Betty Boots

    No “New York boots” this trip, honey, we’re cowgirls now.

  7. This One’s On Me

    And to make up for all the drama and mishaps, dinner was on Robbie. Good move, buddy. Good move.

  8. No Photos, Please

    You know, until, JJ locked his camera in the car.

  9. I Like To Boogie

    But everyone still had a blast and nothing but love for the efforts of the Bach Weekend team.

