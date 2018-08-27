Music When You Think Taylor Swift Do You Still Think "Tim McGraw"? by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago It’s hard to believe that 12 years ago, nobody really even knew Taylor Swift. At the time in 2006, Swift had a debut song all about all the memories she’d made with Tim McGraw’s music — even though she didn’t know him at the time — but that was about it. But man, what a difference a dozen years and 49 singles can make. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> On Saturday night (Aug. 25) in Nashville, during Swift’s massive and completely sold-out show at Nissan Stadium, McGraw and his wife Faith Hill joined Swift on stage to sing her breakout hit “Tim McGraw.” She started by singing the song alone at her grand piano. Then about halfway through the song, Swift got up from her piano and said, “Make some noise for Faith Hill, Nashville.” The two country stars were harmonizing just fine, but then about one chorus later, out walked McGraw. “Nashville, please welcome the actual Tim McGraw,” Swift told the crowd. Taylor singing with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! #repTourNashville pic.twitter.com/RWwRxRl6Hy — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) August 26, 2018 Man, how cool can it be for a guy?!!Thanx Taylor for having us on your stage…we had a blast! pic.twitter.com/UObPmVwR4P — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 26, 2018 The first time Swift met McGraw was at the 2007 ACM Awards, when she was such a fan that she just kept mouthing to the camera, “That’s Tim McGraw!” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.