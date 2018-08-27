Music

When You Think Taylor Swift

Do You Still Think "Tim McGraw"?
It’s hard to believe that 12 years ago, nobody really even knew Taylor Swift.

At the time in 2006, Swift had a debut song all about all the memories she’d made with Tim McGraw’s music — even though she didn’t know him at the time — but that was about it.

But man, what a difference a dozen years and 49 singles can make.

