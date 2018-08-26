Keith Urban Brings Graffiti U Tour to Nashville

Nashville was invaded by some of 2018’s biggest tours over the weekend.
Thursday’s (Aug.23) Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert and Saturday’s (Aug. 25) Taylor Swift production at Nissan Stadium sandwiched Keith Urban’s sold-out Graffiti U tour stop at Bridgestone Arena on Lower Broadway.
With all of that action going on around his show, the four-time Grammy winner treated his adoptive hometown crowd to an unforgettable night of music that included surprise appearances by Carrie Underwood (“The Fighter”), opener Kelsea Ballerini (“We Were Us”), rising artist Kassi Ashton (“Drop Top”) and the Tennessee State University marching band (“Wasted Time”).
SO THAT WAS INCREDIBLE!!! I will never forget last night!! Getting to play @bridgestonearenaofficial with someone I look up to so much singing OUR SONG. I’m sorry, I have no chill. I want to do this forever. . . . @keithurban I can’t say thank you enough times. You are such an incredible person and the fact that you share your spotlight so graciously and support new artists in such a big way is something I can never thank you enough for. I spent the entirety of last night taking notes, you’re one in a million.
Three songs into his concert, Urban brought up his wife Nicole Kidman and her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon onstage to meet two female fans he pulled from the crowd.
The night wrapped the release date of Urban’s latest video for “Never Comin Down.” His tour picks up Sept. 7 in Uncasville, Conn.