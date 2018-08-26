Keith Urban Brings Graffiti U Tour to Nashville

Music City Gets Carrie Underwood, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and More

Nashville was invaded by some of 2018’s biggest tours over the weekend.

Thursday’s (Aug.23) Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert and Saturday’s (Aug. 25) Taylor Swift production at Nissan Stadium sandwiched Keith Urban’s sold-out Graffiti U tour stop at Bridgestone Arena on Lower Broadway.

With all of that action going on around his show, the four-time Grammy winner treated his adoptive hometown crowd to an unforgettable night of music that included surprise appearances by Carrie Underwood (“The Fighter”), opener Kelsea Ballerini (“We Were Us”), rising artist Kassi Ashton (“Drop Top”) and the Tennessee State University marching band (“Wasted Time”).

NASHVILLE!!! #GraffitiUWorldTour A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Aug 25, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

Three songs into his concert, Urban brought up his wife Nicole Kidman and her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon onstage to meet two female fans he pulled from the crowd.

The night wrapped the release date of Urban’s latest video for “Never Comin Down.” His tour picks up Sept. 7 in Uncasville, Conn.