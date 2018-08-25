Carrie Underwood: This Will Never Suck

She Comes to Obvious Conclusion After Joining Keith Urban In Nashville

Carrie Underwood knows this will never get old. And it will never, ever suck.

But on Saturday (Aug. 25), she posed this question to her fans and followers: Will it ever suck to sing with Keith Urban?

She was sharing a video of the two of them singing their hit duet “The Fighter” together at Urban’s sold-out arena show in Nashville on Friday night. And she came to the conclusion that no, it will never suck.

As he started singing the song alone, Underwood walked on stage asking him, “What if I fall? What if I cry?”

“Will it ever suck getting to sing with @keithurban ??? No. The answer is no,” Underwood wrote on social media. “Such an incredible and LOUD crowd at the @bridgestonearenaofficial tonight!!! I know you guys all had a blast! Thanks for having me up there with ya’ KU!”

Underwood will be on tour herself starting in May of 2019, but the rest of her 2018 is shaping up to be a busy one with her Cry Pretty album release set for Sept. 14.