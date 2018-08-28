CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton Tops List of 2018 Nominees

As a nominee in five categories including entertainer of the year, Chris Stapleton leads the list of nominees at the 52nd annual CMA Awards. Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban follow close behind with three nominations each.
Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland announced the nominations Monday (Aug. 28) at Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink restaurant and bar in Nashville.
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the 52nd annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 on ABC.
Here’s a list of the nominees in all musical categories.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (featuring Miranda Lambert)
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
(Award goes to songwriters)
“Body Like A Back Road” written by Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne
“Broken Halos” written by Mike Henderson amd Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey” written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton and Josh Thompson
“Drunk Girl” written by Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas and Chris Janson.
Music Video
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan & Shay
Musical Event
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris (featuring Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (featuring Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Musician
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)