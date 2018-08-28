CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton Tops List of 2018 Nominees

As a nominee in five categories including entertainer of the year, Chris Stapleton leads the list of nominees at the 52nd annual CMA Awards. Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban follow close behind with three nominations each.

Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland announced the nominations Monday (Aug. 28) at Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink restaurant and bar in Nashville.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the 52nd annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 on ABC.

Here’s a list of the nominees in all musical categories.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (featuring Miranda Lambert)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

(Award goes to songwriters)

“Body Like A Back Road” written by Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos” written by Mike Henderson amd Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey” written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton and Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl” written by Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas and Chris Janson.

Music Video

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan & Shay

Musical Event

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris (featuring Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (featuring Miranda Lambert)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Musician

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)