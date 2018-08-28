Music

Country Stars React to CMA Nominations

Sending Out Social Love and Gratitude
by 38m ago

What a way to wake up this morning. A long list of country stars got some very, very good news first thing on Tuesday morning (Aug. 28) when the CMA Awards nominations were announced.

And some took to social media immediately to share the news with their fans, and share how honored they were just to be nominated. Some of the first artists to put their gratitude into words on Twitter were Luke Bryan, Midland, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Sugarland and more.

Bryan was in Nashville with Dan + Shay and Sugarland at his 32 Bridge Food + Drink restaurant and bar to make the nominees announcement.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the 52nd annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 on ABC.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.