Country Stars React to CMA Nominations

What a way to wake up this morning. A long list of country stars got some very, very good news first thing on Tuesday morning (Aug. 28) when the CMA Awards nominations were announced.

And some took to social media immediately to share the news with their fans, and share how honored they were just to be nominated. Some of the first artists to put their gratitude into words on Twitter were Luke Bryan, Midland, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Sugarland and more.

Bryan was in Nashville with Dan + Shay and Sugarland at his 32 Bridge Food + Drink restaurant and bar to make the nominees announcement.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the 52nd annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 on ABC.

Honored to be nominated for #CMAAwards 2018 Entertainer of the Year. Don’t miss the show on November 14. pic.twitter.com/ZH6ThbNACH — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) August 28, 2018

This would not be possible without the support of all y’all Midlanderos out there. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gu5y8tDnCL — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) August 28, 2018

What an incredible year. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/dJYz9fCZte — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 28, 2018

Well this sure was a nice surprise to wake up to… AHH!!! Thank you so much #CMAawards and our beautiful country music family for this! pic.twitter.com/29uW9rgPxZ — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) August 28, 2018

Dang this is so awesome. Thank you @CountryMusic https://t.co/oUPKNyHYUg — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 28, 2018

This means so much to us THANK YOU #CMAawards for these 3 nominations!!! @BebeRexha – ever been nominated for a CMA before?? @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/9CtyVlQfng — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 28, 2018

So much fun announcing the @CountryMusic Award nominees on @GMA this morning. And hey, we even snagged a couple of nominations ourselves! #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/KpJriUSJKd — Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) August 28, 2018