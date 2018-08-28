Cole Swindell’s All of It Debuts as Country’s No. 1 Album

</noscript> </div>

Apart from Swindell’s, Mitchell Tenpenny’s self-titled EP is the week’s only other new album. It makes its chart bow at No. 47.

Four albums return to action — Scotty McCreery’s Season’s Change (No. 42), Swindell’s aforementioned You Should Be Here (No. 48), Hank Williams Jr.’s 35 Biggest Hits (No. 49) and Jordan Davis’ Home State (No. 50).

There are three new singles — Kenny Chesney’s “Better Boat,” featuring Mindy Smith (No. 55), Keith Urban’s “Never Comin’ Down” (No. 56) and Uncle Kracker’s “Floatin’” (No. 58).

Rounding out this week’s Top 5 albums cluster, in descending order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), Aldean’s Rearview Town and the eponymous collections Dan + Shay and Kane Brown.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes,” Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key” and Chesney’s “Get Along.”

