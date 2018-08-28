Music

Cole Swindell’s All of It Debuts as Country’s No. 1 Album

Jason Aldean Has Top Song for Second Week with “Drowns the Whiskey”
by 27m ago

No doubt glasses are being raised and parties being planned all over Nashville today as Cole Swindell rolls in this week with his very first No. 1 album — the aptly named All of It.

And it’s about time. Swindell’s last album — You Should Be Here — was released two long years ago. It peaked at a tantalizing No. 2.

