Music Cole Swindell’s All of It Debuts as Country’s No. 1 Album Jason Aldean Has Top Song for Second Week with “Drowns the Whiskey” by Edward Morris 27m ago No doubt glasses are being raised and parties being planned all over Nashville today as Cole Swindell rolls in this week with his very first No. 1 album — the aptly named All of It. And it’s about time. Swindell’s last album — You Should Be Here — was released two long years ago. It peaked at a tantalizing No. 2. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Life’s not too bleak for Jason Aldean either. His single “Drowns the Whiskey” continues to reside at the top of Billboard’s country airplay chart for the second week in a row. Apart from Swindell’s, Mitchell Tenpenny’s self-titled EP is the week’s only other new album. It makes its chart bow at No. 47. Four albums return to action — Scotty McCreery’s Season’s Change (No. 42), Swindell’s aforementioned You Should Be Here (No. 48), Hank Williams Jr.’s 35 Biggest Hits (No. 49) and Jordan Davis’ Home State (No. 50). There are three new singles — Kenny Chesney’s “Better Boat,” featuring Mindy Smith (No. 55), Keith Urban’s “Never Comin’ Down” (No. 56) and Uncle Kracker’s “Floatin’” (No. 58). Rounding out this week’s Top 5 albums cluster, in descending order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), Aldean’s Rearview Town and the eponymous collections Dan + Shay and Kane Brown. The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes,” Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key” and Chesney’s “Get Along.” The CMA Award nominees have just been announced. Did all your favorites make the cut? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.