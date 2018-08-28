Everything to See at the 2018 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

</noscript> </div>

Church’s set on Saturday (Sept. 1) will be one of his final festival performances of the year ahead of the Desparate Man album release on Oct. 5.

There is a military discount for active, retired, veteran and prior military personnel. Access to the Jim Beam Vanilla Military Appreciation Tent is free with a military ID and amenities include chair massages, exclusive giveaways and a lounge seating area with cooling fans.

Three-day general admission passes are available through the festival’s website starting at $189.

Footage from the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will be featured an all-new episode of Hot 20 airing Sept. 8-9 at 9 a.m. ET.

