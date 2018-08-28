TV

Everything to See at the 2018 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

CMT Hot 20 Countdown Onsite in Panama City Beach, Fla. Starting Aug. 31
by 1h ago

Panama City Beach, Fla. will host thousands of country music fans over Labor Day weekend for the 2018 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett will headline the three-day event at Frank Brown Park starting Friday (Aug. 31), and CMT Hot 20 Countdown will be there for all the action.

The event, which is in its fifth year, hosts festivalgoers from all over the U.S. annually to ring in the end of summer with an ultimate Labor Day concert vacation at the beach.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.