TV Everything to See at the 2018 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam CMT Hot 20 Countdown Onsite in Panama City Beach, Fla. Starting Aug. 31 by Lauren Tingle 1h ago Panama City Beach, Fla. will host thousands of country music fans over Labor Day weekend for the 2018 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett will headline the three-day event at Frank Brown Park starting Friday (Aug. 31), and CMT Hot 20 Countdown will be there for all the action. The event, which is in its fifth year, hosts festivalgoers from all over the U.S. annually to ring in the end of summer with an ultimate Labor Day concert vacation at the beach. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> This year’s lineup offers live country music representing the ‘70s, ‘90s, 2000s and today. Attendees can look forward to performances by Justin Moore, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Cam, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Rodney Atkins, Montgomery Gentry, Drake White, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Joe Diffie and more. Church’s set on Saturday (Sept. 1) will be one of his final festival performances of the year ahead of the Desparate Man album release on Oct. 5. There is a military discount for active, retired, veteran and prior military personnel. Access to the Jim Beam Vanilla Military Appreciation Tent is free with a military ID and amenities include chair massages, exclusive giveaways and a lounge seating area with cooling fans. Three-day general admission passes are available through the festival’s website starting at $189. Footage from the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will be featured an all-new episode of Hot 20 airing Sept. 8-9 at 9 a.m. ET. Follow all the action this weekend on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @CMT and @gulfcoastjam. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.