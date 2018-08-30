Get The Nutrition Secrets of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

If you caught last week’s episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team, then you got to meet one of our new favorite Texans: trainer Cade Allison.

Though his introduction was brief, we’re seriously hoping we see more of him in the future, because he’s just the boost we need to continue our quest to get that DCC fitness routine on lock.

Allison spent time with a few of the girls in the gym in anticipation of the DCC calendar photo shoot and the exercise and nutrition advice he gave was super helpful.

Fortunately, we got a little extra nutrition knowledge from him in the clip below. Check it out to stay on track, y’all!



