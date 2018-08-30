TV

Hot 20: Toby Keith, Joe Nichols, Nelly to Rock 2018 Tailgate Fest

Inaugural L.A. Fest Makes Tailgates the Main Event
The 2018 Tailgate Fest is for country fans who live to show up early to drop a tailgate and hang leading up to any major concert. It’s the first Los Angeles-based fest of its kind that makes the tailgate experience the main event.

The inaugural Tailgate Fest is Saturday (Sept. 1) at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca. and CMT Hot 20 Countdown will be there for all the action. The day will feature performances by Toby Keith, Joe Nichols, Randy Houser, Nelly, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, Eric Paslay, David Nail and DJ Bad Ash.

