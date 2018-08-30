Hot 20: Toby Keith, Joe Nichols, Nelly to Rock 2018 Tailgate Fest

</noscript> </div>

For those who’d like to take in the experience poolside, organizers have that covered, too. Various VIP packages come with access to a stageside pool (yes, a sidestage pool), a pit viewing area closest to the stage, reserved lawn chair viewing and the VIP Forum Club. General admission starts at $89.

The festival will also have several activities including The Tailgate Cornhole World Championships at the “Extreme Cornhole Court.”

The “Best in Show” truck of the day in the Jacked Up Truck Competition will take home a brand new tailgating dream machine. Other attractions include the Two Step Honky Tonk for those wanting to show off their dancing skills and a Dunk Tank for those wanting to try out their pitching arms.

The Tailgate Fest is co-founded by Melissa Carbone and Giancarlo Chersich. Carbone is the creator of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Chersich is an investor behind marquee brands such as Pop Chips, Barry’s Bootcamp, AQUAhyrdrate, Lucky Jack and the Jillian Michaels empire.

“It’s actually fascinating to me that this whole activity has been happening for over a century organically on its own at every game and country music concert,” Carbone says in a press release. “My idea is just to super-serve the experience that is already happening by giving this passionate population of people both things that they love at the same time.”

Tickets are available through the Tailgate Fest website.