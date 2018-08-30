CMA Awards: A Breakdown of the Last Decade

</noscript> </div>

So we thought it would help to show the evolution of the last decade in CMA Awards’ history. And judging by the chronology, it seems like the biggest names and the biggest hits that serve as the top ambassadors for mainstream country music win the most. The years 2013 and 2014 were a mixed bag of winners including Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge.

But the same names continue to turn up in the same categories.

In 2017, Miranda Lambert won her record-extending seventh female vocalist of the year award. She won the award six consecutive years before yielding to Underwood in 2016. Chris Stapleton, this year’s lead nominee, remains undefeated in the male vocalist category.

Regarding the 2018 balloting process, nominees and winners for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards are determined by more than 7,400 professional members of CMA, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The eligibility period for the 2018 event was from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018.

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown will recap this week’s announcement of the 2018 nominees.

Here is a timeline of the last decade in CMA Awards show history from 2008.

2008 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Kenny Chesney won his fourth entertainer of the year award. George Strait, Brad Paisley and Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles received two awards each. Strait won single of the year honors for “I Saw God Today” and the album of the year award for Troubadour. Sugarland received the vocal duo award for the second year straight, and Nettles collected an additional trophy in the song of the year category for their hit, “Stay.” Lady Antebellum won new artist of the year. Chesney was the night’s lead nominee with seven nominations.

2009 Rick Diamond/Getty Images Taylor Swift took all as the night’s winner of entertainer, female vocalist, album of the year for Fearless, music video of the year for “Love Story” and the International Artist Achievement award. Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum scored two wins each. Darius Rucker won new artist of the year. Paisley was the top nominee with seven nominations, while Keith Urban followed with five nominations. Swift was fresh off the first leg of her maiden headlining Fearless tour.

2010 Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic Paisley won entertainer of the year while Miranda Lambert led all winners with three following the success of “The House That Built Me.” Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum followed with two wins. Zac Brown Band won new artist of the year. Lambert headed to the show with nine nominations followed by Lady Antebellum with six.

2011 Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic Swift won the night’s top honor of entertainer of the year, while The Band Perry was the night’s top winning-act with three wins including new artist of the year. Jason Aldean follows with two wins for album of the year for My Kinda Party and musical event of the year for “Don’t You Wanna Stay” with Kelly Clarkson. Aldean, Paisley, Swift and Shelton headed to the show with five nominations each.

2012 Shelton was the night’s big winner taking home three wins including the night’s top honor of entertainer of the year. Lambert won female of the year, and the two shared a win for song of the year for “Over You.” Little Big Town won their first CMA awards for vocal group and single of the year for “Pontoon.” Hunter Hayes was named new artist of the year. Shelton, Lambert and Eric Church were the lead nominees of the night with five nominations.

2013 George Strait won entertainer of the year, while Shelton, Swift, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban each earned two awards. Swift, McGraw and Urban were honored for “Highway Don’t Care.” Florida Georgia Line win vocal duo and single of the year for their breakout hit “Cruise.” Kacey Musgraves won new artist of the year. Swift and Musgraves were the lead nominees with six nominations each. This was one of Swift’s final CMA Awards appearances before releasing her pop debut, 1989.

2014 Rick Diamond/Getty Images Luke Bryan won entertainer of the year, while Lambert was the lead winner with four. Brett Eldredge won new artist of the year. Lamber led nominees with nine nominations.

2015 John Shearer/WireImage Cue Chris Stapleton’s takeover. While Bryan won his second consecutive entertainer award, Stapleton dominated, winning four awards including new artist of the year and staging an unforgettable performance of George Jones’ “Tennessee Whiskey” with Justin Timberlake. Little Big Town followed winning two awards following the success of “Girl Crush.” Little Big Town and Church were the lead nominees with five nominations each.

2016 Terry Wyatt/WireImage The 50th annual CMA awards had Garth Brooks winning entertainer of the year while Stapleton leads overall winners with two awards. Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne won their first-ever CMA trophies. Morris, Church and Stapleton were the lead nominees with five nods each.

2017 John Shearer/WireImage Brooks won his sixth entertainer of the year, while Stapleton was the night’s overall winner with two awards. Jon Pardi won his first CMA for new artist of the year. Lambert was the night’s lead nominee with five nods.

2018 Mike Coppola/Getty Images As a nominee in five categories including entertainer of the year, Stapleton leads the list of nominees at the 52nd annual CMA Awards. Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban follow close behind with three nominations each.