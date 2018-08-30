Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor: “All You Need Is One”

When Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor perform on Monday’s (Sept. 3) CMT Crossroads, years of friendship will be in the spotlight on full display.
The two have been friends since they first connected at a CMA awards after-party in 2014. That night Eldredge won his first CMA for new artist of the year, and Trainor sang “All About That Bass” with Miranda Lambert. Trainor recorded “Baby It’s Cold Outside” on Eldredge’s holiday album, Glow. Eldredge was also in the audience at Trainor’s Nashville No. 1 party for “All About That Bass.”
Before they became household names, both were staff songwriters on Music Row. Some of Eldredge’s first cuts as a rising songwriter were with Trace Adkins, Neal McCoy and Jake Owen. Trainor has No. 1 hits with Rascal Flatts (“I Like the Sound of That”) and Lauren Alaina (“Road Less Traveled”).
“Nashville was so accepting to me as a songwriter when I first got out here when I was 18 years old,” Trainor tells CMT. “I was in co-writes with Luke Laird, and I remember Keith Urban walked out, and I walked in behind him. I was thinking, ‘Man, what is going on?’ In L.A. you could barely get a session with anybody. I remember feeling accepted right away when I moved to Nashville in the songwriting world.”