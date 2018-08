CMA Awards: The 2018 Nominees Explained

WYA, Blake Shelton?

Exactly, Kim. Where is Blake Shelton? Maybe he didn’t tour enough in the CMA Awards’ time frame to be considered for the entertainer of the year category, but come on. Do we really live in a world now where he isn’t even considered to be a male vocalist nominee? Shelton won the entertainer of the year CMA in 2012, and he’s humble enough to admit that once you’ve won, it’s nice to step aside and let another artist have that big moment. He was nominated a couple more times after that, but then he dropped off the list. That may correlate to the years when he became better known for his role on The Voice than for his ability to fill an arena with country fans. But still. We’re not over it.

And then as for male vocalist, Shelton won that award five years in a row. Five. And this year he didn’t even make the list of nominees? Furthermore, a guy like Garth Brooks can take home the entertainer of the year trophy the past two years, but now he is not even considered in any category? With the exclusion of Shelton — and other household names like Brooks or Tim McGraw — it is starting to feel like this is the year that the CMA voters were operating an out-with-the-old-in-with-the-new mindset. AB

Annika makes a good point. Not so much about LANCO — their debut blew our minds — but where, exactly, are Rascal Flatts? They’ve been in the vocal group category 13 times already, and have won that CMA Award six times. So is that it? Is there some kind of an unofficial limit to how many times you can be in a category? If the band had retired, or if Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus had stepped out to pursue side hustles (the way Lady Antebellum did), then this might make sense. But Rascal Flatts have not disbanded in any way, shape or form. Their current Back to Us tour is a shining example of being steadfast and true to the fans who come out to see you night after night in city after city. AB

The irony of this particular travesty is that Church himself probably isn’t even as confused as we are. He is the kind of artist who makes music, without considering its award-worthiness. Still, we are a little salty about it. After all, his Mr. Misunderstood won the CMA Award for album of the year in 2016 (not to mention, he also won the same award in 2012 for Chief) but now this year he has exactly zero nominations? And it’s not like Church took time off. His Holdin’ My Own tour in 2017 stopped in 62 cities, but he played two full sets each night, so it’s almost as if he played 124 shows. Industry insiders joked that Eric Church was the only one capable of opening for Eric Church, but there is no denying that is was a revolutionary way to please fans. Because his MO never felt like an ego thing. It felt more like he was considering the audience: his fans were likely thrilled to find out that they’d get to hear Church and then more Church. AB