DCC: Making The Team: Trivia, Season 13, Episode 5

We can’t lie: this may be our favorite episode of the season so far. Because who doesn’t love a glam makeover?!

Episode five brought about several changes: haircuts, hair colors and lots of growth with some of the hopefuls, including one of Kelli’s favorites who bounced back to steal the show.

And a pep talk from Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett was just icing on the cake.

If you’re all caught up, then give this new installment of DCC Trivia a go!

Catch Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team each Thursday at 10 PM Eastern on CMT. Stay up-to-date on all things DCC on the official show page. Join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #DCCMakingTheTeam.