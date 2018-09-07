TV

Bachelorette Weekend: Recap, Season 1, Episode 5

Time to Get "Fancy as Faulk," Y'all
by 16m ago

Champagne on a beer budget? Emily Faulk and her bridesmaids are our kinds of girls.

In what was maybe the most entertaining and hilarious bachelorette weekend yet, Nashville natives Faulk and her posse of queens took their home city by sequined storm, and when we say we’ve never experienced such FOMO, we mean it.

Beer, Britney, Botox and one “Butler in the Buff,” made for one unforgettable weekend. Here’s a recap of season one, episode five.

Remember to always keep it #extraasfaulk.

  1. Karma’s a Bach

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Robbie orders the team to do a juice cleanse because, champagne, and someone (Nicole) isn’t happy about it.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  2. Red Carpet on a Beer Budget

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    We’re so adopting this as our personal motto.

  3. Butler in the Buff

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Well, Brad, it’s hard to decide…

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  4. Honey MOON.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Well, at least our bride was happy about it. Maybe…

  5. Corn Makes Whiskey?

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Uhh, Nicole is that shot on the cleanse?

  6. SURPRISE!

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Enjoy that look of surprise, girl, cause it’s gonna be harder after that BOTOX.

  7. It’s Britney, Baches…

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    You are Britney, honey. And that hashtag is out favorite yet. #extraasfaulk

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  8. Strippers and Shots and Have Mercy

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    We’ll leave that lap dance moment to your imagination, but thank goodness Robbie is right. Until next week, baches.

All-new episodes of Bachelorette Weekend air Thursday nights on CMT. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtag #BWCMT.