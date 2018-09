Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Is Again Top Album

After a 21-week climb, Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes” now occupies the top niche on Billboard’s country airplay chart. It’s Rhett’s 11th No. 1, a chain of summit triumphs that began in 2013 with “It Goes Like This.”

Luke Combs’ tenacious This One’s for You has returned as the week’s bestselling album.

Maybe we can blame Labor Day distractions, but for whatever reason, not much is new on either the songs or albums chart.



Florida Georgia Line boasts the highest debuting album; an EP called simply Florida Georgia Line. It bows at No. 10. Russell Dickerson’s Yours re-enters at No. 50.

There are two first-time songs — Morgan Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” (coming in at No. 56) and David Lee Murphy’s “I Won’t Be Sorry” (No. 57). Two songs make a comeback — Aaron Watson’s “Run Wild Horses” (No. 33) and Dylan Schneider’s “How Does It Sound” (No. 55).

Following “Life Changes,” in descending order, within the Top 5 songs array are Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” Jason Aldean’s “Drowns the Whiskey” (last week’s No. 1), Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key” and Dylan Scott’s “Hooked.”

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are Aldean’s Rearview Town, Cole Swindell’s All of It (last week’s No. 1) and the eponymous Dan + Shay and Kane Brown.

One can only hope that the charts will heat up as CMA Awards excitement mounts.