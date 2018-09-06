Jennifer Aniston Books Session with Dolly Parton

It was right there in black and white. “Jen and Dolly, 12-1:30 on Tuesday.” That was the email that Jennifer Aniston received from Sony after having joked that she might want to sing with Dolly Parton.

“This has got to be a joke,” Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres. “I’m not singing with Dolly Parton on an album that’s going to be heard by millions of people. I’m still up in the air about whether or not I should do it. Should I do it?”

The possibility of some kind of vocal collaboration came up when Parton went to dinner at Aniston’s house to talk about the music Parton is putting together for the movie Aniston has produced. It’s called Dumplin’ and is based on the New York Times young adult bestseller of the same name by Julie Murphy.

“We had dinner at my house with (Parton) a couple weeks ago,” Aniston explained, “it was a five-hour dinner that was incredible. And then we were talking with our music supervisor, and I said, ’I would love to be on one of those tracks.'” After which Parton laughed and just said, “OK, darling.”



The movie is set for a 2018 release, and Aniston stars in it as Rosie Dickson, the mother of the plus-sized teenager Dumplin', who is a fan of Parton and her music.




