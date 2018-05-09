Dolly Parton Named MusiCares Person of the Year

If Dolly Parton doesn’t qualify for sainthood for all the good she has done in her lifetime, then the qualifications should at least be revisited. The Recording Academy will honor Parton as its 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year and celebrate her continued philanthropy at its annual gala on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles leading up to the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

Parton, an eight-time Grammy winner, will be recognized for her support of a number of causes through the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, the latter of which has provided more than 100 million books to children in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. In 2016, her Smoky Mountains Rise telethon raised more than $13 million for her My People Fund, which provided financial assistance to those affected by devastating wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Proceeds from the 29th annual gala will support MusiCares’ mission to support music professionals in times of financial, medical and personal crisis. The night will be highlighted by an all-star tribute concert featuring the world’s greatest musicians and a formal award presentation.

Parton is the first representative of the Nashville music community to become a MusiCares Person of the Year.

“I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares’ Person of the Year,” Parton says in a release. “It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can’t wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”

Parton is currently collaborating with producer Linda Perry on the soundtrack for the film Dumplin’ starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle MacDonald with Parton onboard as the executive producer. Warner Bros. Television and her Dixie Pixie Productions are producing series of television films to premiere on Netflix in 2019.

Next year will mark the 33rd anniversary season for Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., which since 1986 has hosted more than 2 million visitors annually.