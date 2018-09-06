Country Stars Reflect on Burt Reynolds’ Life

As the news of Burt Reynolds’ death started to spread on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 6), country stars rushed to social media to reflect on the life of the leading man in so many stories on both big and small screens.

Dolly Parton was one of the first to share her heartfelt condolences, after having worked with Reynolds on the 1982 comedy The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Parton was the madam Mona Stangley to Reynolds’ sheriff Ed Earl Dodd.

“Oh how sad I am today along with Burt‘s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff,” Parton wrote, “rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly.”

Reba shared the silverscreen with Reynolds, too. In 1993 they co-starred in The Man From Left Field. She shared her goodbyes, along with the other stars who had a connection to Reynolds, including LeAnn Rimes Cibrian, Mark Wills, Big Kenny and John Rich.

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Goodbye for now my friend! You were truly one of a kind. Working with you on “Reel Love” and getting to call you “Dad” is a time I will cherish forever. Til we meet again. #RIPBurtReynolds #BurtReynolds #loveyou #goodbyemyfriend pic.twitter.com/EyYGWAIkz9 — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) September 6, 2018

Gonna miss you “Bandit.”

Rest In Peace #burtreynolds https://t.co/FPPlP1iapS — Mark Wills (@MarkWillsMusic) September 6, 2018

“Keep your foot hard on the pedal. Son, never mind them brakes.” See you when we get there, Bandit. #RIPBurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/bhhfb97iA1 — Big Kenny Alphin (@BigKennyTV) September 6, 2018

