What Makes Heather Morgan a Force

The release of “Your Hurricane” marks a new chapter in Heather Morgan’s extraordinary career she’s been wanting to introduce.
For the first time, fans are getting to know Morgan as the lifelong artist behind the prominent Music Row hit-maker.
Behind the scenes, she’s been the soundtrack of mainstream country music for the better half of the last decade as the co-writer of major Brett Eldredge, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Martina McBride and Keith Urban songs.
But she is also a talented visual artist, an accomplished vocalist and respected lyricist with a distinct ear for exceptional melodies and hooks for days. Whenever she’s at a party with a guitar in her hand, the room silences immediately to hear whatever comes out of her mouth next. Fans will get to see this talent in action live when she joins Scotty McCreery and Jimmie Allen on McCreery’s Seasons Change Tour, launching Nov. 29 in Dallas, Texas.
“Your Hurricane” is the first song released from her upcoming album, Borrowed Heart, and it was written on a spontaneous trip to Joshua Tree, Calif. to write for herself for a change. The desert landscape also served as the backdrop for her cinematic “Your Hurricane” video.
“I’d had a heartbreak and knew that that would give me the escape and space to write the songs I needed to write to capture the emotion [I was feeling],” Morgan tells CMT.com. “I followed that instinct, and the quiet was the perfect backdrop to allow me to find ‘Your Hurricane.’”