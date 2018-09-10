Bachelorette Weekend: Recap, Season One, Episode 6

Whew, y’all. Episode six of Bachelorette Weekend began with some serious tension amongst the team.

Last week, we learned that the company is currently $40K in debt, which is obviously not ideal. But Robbie is determined to turn the situation around and the team is committed to helping.

And just when you thought that was their biggest worry, in comes a new concern: Rachel’s wedding.

But back to business: Sarah is a paddleboard yoga instructor coming into town with her girls for a bit of a different experience…emphasis on the experience because that’s exactly what went down.

Hold on to your yoga mats.