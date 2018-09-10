Bachelorette Weekend: Recap, Season One, Episode 6

Whew, y’all. Episode six of Bachelorette Weekend began with some serious tension amongst the team.
Last week, we learned that the company is currently $40K in debt, which is obviously not ideal. But Robbie is determined to turn the situation around and the team is committed to helping.
And just when you thought that was their biggest worry, in comes a new concern: Rachel’s wedding.
But back to business: Sarah is a paddleboard yoga instructor coming into town with her girls for a bit of a different experience…emphasis on the experience because that’s exactly what went down.
Hold on to your yoga mats.
-
All About the Benjamins
Rachel’s face says it all: it’s all fun and games, but it’s still a business and business ain’t the best right now.
So Chill and Zen?
But the show goes on…and this weekend’s show is an awesome group of yoga enthusiasts looking to live it up.
…and they continued…
Namaste at the Bar
…and continued. You know we’ve seen our fair share of wild stuff in Midtown, but bar yoga has never been on that list…until now.
Let’s Just Snuggle
Bless her heart Jasmine couldn’t hang after that sushi class and Midtown yoga (just watch the episode). Liz to the rescue! The snuggle is real.
Realigned and Rowdy
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
© 2018 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.
-