Luke Combs Details 2019 Tour

First, Luke Combs asked that we not tempt him with a good time. And now he’s telling us that beer never broke his heart.

Combs has just announced his second headlining tour, named the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour. He’ll be bringing LANCO and Jameson Rodgers on the road with him when the tour starts in January. Tickets go on next Friday (Sept. 14).

In a tweet on Friday morning (Sept. 7), Combs took a page out of Eric Church’s touring notebook, telling fans how the ticketing process would work so that fans — not scalpers — would have the best access to the best seats.



Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour stops will include:

January 31: Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

February 1: Huntington, WV – Big Sandy Superstore Arena*

February 2: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

February 7: Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena*

February 8: North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena*

February 9: Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center*

February 14: Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

February 15: Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena*

February 16: Evansville, IN — Ford Center*

February 21: Hershey, PA — Giant Center*

February 22: Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center*

February 23: Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena*

February 28: New York, NY — Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom†

March 1: Bangor, ME — Cross Insurance Center*

March 2: Worcester, MA — DCU Center*

March 8: Tupelo, MS — BancorpSouth Arena*

March 9: Orange Beach, AL — Amphitheatre at The Wharf*

March 28: London, ON — Budweiser Garden*

March 29: Oshawa, ON — Tribute Communities Centre*

March 30: Kingston, Ontario — Leon’s Centre*

April 11: Duluth, MN — AMSOIL Arena*

April 12: Moline, IL — TaxSlayer Center*

April 13: Saginaw, MI — Dow Event Center*

April 25: Green Bay, WI — Resch Center*

April 26: La Crosse, WI — La Crosse Center*

May 10: Tulsa, OK — BOK Center*

May 11: Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center Omaha*

May 12: Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheater*

*with LANCO and Jameson Rodgers

†with Jameson Rodgers